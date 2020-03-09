Nursing homes prepare for coronavirus
Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, a center of the state's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
Nursing homes are uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus, and they — along with other elderly care facilities — are taking action to protect their residents, AP reports.
Between the lines: Older people and those who have other health complications are particularly susceptible to the virus, early evidence suggests, and the majority of U.S. deaths so far have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home.
The big picture: About 2.5 million Americans live in long-term care facilities.
- These facilities are stockpiling medical supplies, preparing for staff shortages and screening visitors, while the federal government is focusing all of its nursing home inspections on infection control.
