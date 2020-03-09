Nursing homes prepare for coronavirus

Nursing homes are uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus, and they — along with other elderly care facilities — are taking action to protect their residents, AP reports.

Between the lines: Older people and those who have other health complications are particularly susceptible to the virus, early evidence suggests, and the majority of U.S. deaths so far have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home.

The big picture: About 2.5 million Americans live in long-term care facilities.

These facilities are stockpiling medical supplies, preparing for staff shortages and screening visitors, while the federal government is focusing all of its nursing home inspections on infection control.

