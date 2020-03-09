21 mins ago - Health

Nursing homes prepare for coronavirus

Caitlin Owens

Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, a center of the state's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Nursing homes are uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus, and they — along with other elderly care facilities — are taking action to protect their residents, AP reports.

Between the lines: Older people and those who have other health complications are particularly susceptible to the virus, early evidence suggests, and the majority of U.S. deaths so far have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home.

The big picture: About 2.5 million Americans live in long-term care facilities.

  • These facilities are stockpiling medical supplies, preparing for staff shortages and screening visitors, while the federal government is focusing all of its nursing home inspections on infection control.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington state officials confirm second coronavirus death in U.S.

Coronavirus contained within the endoplasmatic reticulum of a vero E6 cell. Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

A second person has died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus — and just like the first one, it's in Washington state, King County Public Health confirmed in a statement Sunday night.

The big picture: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) declared a state of emergency Sunday in response to new infections in the state. Washington now has 13 cases. Several of those infected are from the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home. Unlike the first coronavirus death in the U.S., the man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who died on Saturday was a resident of the home. Both patients died in EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including Washington case numbers.

Caitlin Owens

U.S. hospitals begin preparing for the coronavirus

A health worker at Suizhou Central Hospital in Suizhou, China. Photo: Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via Getty Images

Even though the risk to Americans remains low, hospitals across the U.S. are making sure they're ready for the coronavirus, STAT reports.

Why it matters: If the virus does spread within the U.S., hospitals being caught flat-footed would be a travesty.

