The 10 U.S. athletes to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Noah Garfinkel

Team USA at the Opening Cermony at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Despite engaging in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games, the U.S. will have 224 athletes competing in Beijing across 15 sports.

Here ten athletes we're watching.

1. Emily Sweeney
Emily Sweeney of USA celebrates after the final run of the Luge World Championships Women Race at Veltins Eis-Arena on January 26, 2019. Photo: Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images
  • Sport: Luge
  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Suffield, Connecticut
  • Olympic medals won: None
2. John Shuster
John Shuster of the United States at the US Olympic Team Trials at Baxter Arena on November 21, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images
  • Sport: Curling
  • Age: 39
  • Hometown: Superior, Wisconsin
  • Olympic medals won: 1 bronze, 1 gold
3. Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins competes at the FIS World Cup Cross-Country Oberstdorf on January 1, 2022. Photo: Federico Modica/NordicFocus/Getty Images
  • Sport: Cross-country skiing
  • Age: 30
  • Hometown: Afton, Minnesota
  • Olympic medals won: 1 gold
4. Alex Ferreira
Alex Ferreira celebrates his win at the Dew Tour in December 2021. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
  • Sport: Freestyle skiing
  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Aspen, Colorado
  • Olympic medals won: 1 silver
5. Elana Meyers Taylor
Elana Meyers Taylor celebrating her winning the monobob competition at the IBSF Bob and Skeleton World Cup in November. Photo: PETER RINDERER/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Sport: Bobsled
  • Age: 37
  • Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia
  • Olympic medals won: 2 silvers, 1 bronze
6. Shaun White
Shaun White celebrating his Laax Open 2022 victory in January. Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
  • Sport: Snowboarding
  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: Carlsbad, California
  • Olympic medals won: 3 golds
7. Erin Jackson
Erin Jackson training at the 2022 Winter Olympic Gamers in Beijing. Photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images
  • Sport: Long track speed skating
  • Age: 29
  • Hometown: Ocala, Florida
  • Olympic medals won: None
8. Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim reacting to her final run at the 2021 Dew Tour in December. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
  • Sport: Snowboarding
  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Torrance, California
  • Olympic medals won: 1 gold
9. Nathan Chen
Nathan Chen in the Men's Single Skating Short Program Team Event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
  • Sport: Figure skating
  • Age: 22
  • Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Olympic medals won: 1 bronze
10. Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin during the alpine ski race at the 2022 FIS Ski World Cup. Photo: Luca Tedeschi/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Sport: Alpine skiing
  • Age: 26
  • Hometown: Edwards, Colorado
  • Olympic medals won: 2 gold, 1 silver

