Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin could cement G.O.A.T status at Winter Olympics

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin on the podium at the World Ski Championships. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is looking to continue her dominant run at this year's Winter Olympics and further cement her status as one of the best in the history of the sport at only 26-years-old.

The big picture: Shiffrin, a Colorado native, is heading to her third Olympics, already has three Olympic and 11 World Championship medals, plus 73 World Cup wins — nine shy of Lindsey Vonn's all-time women's record. She's arguably the best to ever strap on skis and isn't even close to finished.

  • Shiffrin's last few years have been a rollercoaster off the slopes. She lost her dad in 2020 to an accident, suffered a back injury last October and got COVID six weeks ago.
  • One thing that's helped Shiffrin through the tough times is her new relationship with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the gold medal favorite in men's downhill and super-G.

What she's saying: “Unfortunately, there’s just not really a whole lot of time for that. I don’t really expect to feel ready to race. At this point, I never actually feel ready. You just race, I guess,” Shiffrin said in an interview about how she is dealing with preparing for the Olympics despite recently getting COVID.

The event: Shiffrin hopes to compete in all five individual events in her third Olympics: downhill (speed), super-G (speed), slalom (technical), giant slalom (technical) and combined (one downhill and one slalom run).

  • Downhill could be particularly challenging this year considering athletes had never skied the course until training sessions began on Thursday — a rarity for Olympic races.
  • Her biggest competition is 26-year-old Petra Vlhová of Slovakia, who won the overall World Cup title last year and has won nearly twice as many slalom events as Shiffrin in the past three seasons.

Andrew Solender
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC censures Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican National Committee members on Friday voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: A reported draft of the resolution says the RNC will "cease any and all support" of the two anti-Trump lawmakers.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
15 mins ago - Sports

Super Bowl ads sell out at record high prices

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ads for this year's Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, which will broadcast the game alongside its Olympics coverage on Feb 13. Some 30-second spots sold for a record $7 million.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is one of the few major TV events that can still draw a huge audience, making advertising around the event very valuable.

Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread — Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests — COVID deaths are rising even as Omicron dies down — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law — Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown.
  5. Variant tracker
