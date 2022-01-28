Sign up for our daily briefing

New monobob event could give bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor her first gold

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Elana Meyers Taylor poses for a portrait. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, 37, is looking for her first gold in what will be her fourth Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Background: Meyers Taylor, who grew up in Douglasville, Georgia, is one of 12 U.S. athletes competing in Beijing to have already competed in at least three Games.

  • She medaled in all three so far getting one Bronze medal and two silvers, but is still searching for her first gold.
  • Meyers Taylor is equally impressive off of the track as she is on it. She played pro softball, has a master's and MBA, and hopes to one day be CEO of the USOPC.

The event: For the first time ever, women have two sled events: two-woman sled (debuted in 2002) and monobob — a one-rider, women-only event making its debut this year.

  • Format: Bobsled events comprise four runs across two days, and the winners are the sleds with the lowest aggregate time.
  • Intrigue: Meyers Taylor won the monobob title at the recent World Cup series. Could this new event deliver her that elusive gold?

The big picture: Her husband, Nicholas Taylor, is a long-time member of the men's bobsled team and will be in Beijing as an alternate.

  • She also recently became a mother to son Nico who was born prematurely in February of 2020. Nico was also born with Down Syndrome and hearing loss.
  • Nico gave her motivation to come back to the Olympics, and she said watching her son push through obstacles that came easy to most kids motivated her to push past her own obstacles, according to a profile in the Wall Street Journal.

What she's saying: “I want to show Nico that you can persevere through anything,” she said at an awards ceremony in December. “I want him to go out there and chase any dream he has without fear,” she added.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republican-led Pennsylvania court deems mail-in voting law unconstitutional

Workers count ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo: Hannah Yoon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Republican-led Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled that the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional.

Driving the news: Three Republican judges sided with Republican challengers and ruled that no-excuse mail-in voting is prohibited under the state's constitution. Two Democrats on the panel dissented.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
36 mins ago - World

China's ambassador warns Taiwan could spark "military conflict" with U.S.

Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the U.S. warned in a rare interview with NPR that if Taiwanese authorities "keep going down the road for independence," it would "most likely" lead to a "military conflict" between the U.S. and China.

Why it matters: Chinese officials rarely speak in such blunt terms, but veteran diplomat Qin Gang was unequivocal: "The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinderbox between China and the United States."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck
Updated 50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why Neil Young's Spotify standoff matters to the music industry

Neil Young in 2019. Photo: Gus Stewart/Getty Images

Spotify will remove Neil Young's music from its streaming platform, because the 76-year-old rock icon objected to the company's response to vaccine misinformation.

The big picture: This matters more than you'd think, given the popularity of old music.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow