U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, 37, is looking for her first gold in what will be her fourth Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Background: Meyers Taylor, who grew up in Douglasville, Georgia, is one of 12 U.S. athletes competing in Beijing to have already competed in at least three Games.

She medaled in all three so far getting one Bronze medal and two silvers, but is still searching for her first gold.

Meyers Taylor is equally impressive off of the track as she is on it. She played pro softball, has a master's and MBA, and hopes to one day be CEO of the USOPC.

The event: For the first time ever, women have two sled events: two-woman sled (debuted in 2002) and monobob — a one-rider, women-only event making its debut this year.

Format: Bobsled events comprise four runs across two days, and the winners are the sleds with the lowest aggregate time.

Bobsled events comprise four runs across two days, and the winners are the sleds with the lowest aggregate time. Intrigue: Meyers Taylor won the monobob title at the recent World Cup series. Could this new event deliver her that elusive gold?

The big picture: Her husband, Nicholas Taylor, is a long-time member of the men's bobsled team and will be in Beijing as an alternate.

She also recently became a mother to son Nico who was born prematurely in February of 2020. Nico was also born with Down Syndrome and hearing loss.

Nico gave her motivation to come back to the Olympics, and she said watching her son push through obstacles that came easy to most kids motivated her to push past her own obstacles, according to a profile in the Wall Street Journal.

What she's saying: “I want to show Nico that you can persevere through anything,” she said at an awards ceremony in December. “I want him to go out there and chase any dream he has without fear,” she added.