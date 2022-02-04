U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen's says healthier "mentality" will drive him in Beijing

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Nathan Chen during the U.S. Championships last month. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen is looking for his first gold in Beijing after failing to reach the individual podium in 2018.
Background: Chen (aka "Quad King") won bronze in the 2018 Olympics team event, but a poor showing in singles left him off the podium. He's heading to Beijing with an attitude adjustment.
The big picture: He's won every World and U.S. National Championship since Pyeongchang, and has lost one event in that time (third place at Skate America last October).
What he's saying: "I was a kid," he told USA Today of 2018. "I didn't really have fun with it." But this time around, he's much more relaxed. "If I win, I win. If I don't, I don't," he told ESPN. "That mentality is much healthier."
- "Coming here, regardless of how I skate, I want to be able to look back and be like ‘That was a really cool experience,'" Chen told USA Today.
The event: Whether in team or singles, Chen will be focused on two disciplines: short program (two minutes, 40 seconds) and free skate (four minutes, 30 seconds), which are both judged on flow and execution.
- In singles, the top 24 of 30 skaters after short program advance to the free skate, and your final score is the aggregate of the two. In team, the top five of 10 teams advance to the free portion.
- His biggest competition, without a doubt, is 27-year-old Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, the two-time reigning gold medalist who could become the first skater to ever land a quadruple axel in competition.
📆 Friday night: Chen will take the ice tonight for his team event short program (8:55pm ET, NBC)