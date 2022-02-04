Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen's says healthier "mentality" will drive him in Beijing

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Nathan Chen during the U.S. Championships last month. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen is looking for his first gold in Beijing after failing to reach the individual podium in 2018.

Background: Chen (aka "Quad King") won bronze in the 2018 Olympics team event, but a poor showing in singles left him off the podium. He's heading to Beijing with an attitude adjustment.

The big picture: He's won every World and U.S. National Championship since Pyeongchang, and has lost one event in that time (third place at Skate America last October).

What he's saying: "I was a kid," he told USA Today of 2018. "I didn't really have fun with it." But this time around, he's much more relaxed. "If I win, I win. If I don't, I don't," he told ESPN. "That mentality is much healthier."

  • "Coming here, regardless of how I skate, I want to be able to look back and be like ‘That was a really cool experience,'" Chen told USA Today.

The event: Whether in team or singles, Chen will be focused on two disciplines: short program (two minutes, 40 seconds) and free skate (four minutes, 30 seconds), which are both judged on flow and execution.

  • In singles, the top 24 of 30 skaters after short program advance to the free skate, and your final score is the aggregate of the two. In team, the top five of 10 teams advance to the free portion.
  • His biggest competition, without a doubt, is 27-year-old Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan, the two-time reigning gold medalist who could become the first skater to ever land a quadruple axel in competition.

📆 Friday night: Chen will take the ice tonight for his team event short program (8:55pm ET, NBC)

Erin Doherty
50 mins ago - Health

N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says

A man wearing a face mask walks on a street in Manhattan of New York on Jan. 19, 2022. Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

High-quality N95 and K95 face masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Friday.

Driving the news: N95 and KN95 masks worn in indoor public settings reduced the chance COVID-19 infection by 83%, while surgical masks cut the risk of infection by 66%, according to the report.

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Treacherous" winter storm hits Northeast after blasting South and Midwest

A man works to clear a downed tree in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel is expected to blast the Northeast U.S. with heavy snowfall and "treacherous" ice accumulations on Friday before exiting over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Driving the news: Multiple governors declared states of emergency as heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pummeled much of the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. On the warm side of the storm, thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in Alabama that killed one person Thursday.

Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC censures Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican National Committee members on Friday voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: A reported draft of the resolution says the RNC will "cease any and all support" of the two anti-Trump lawmakers.

