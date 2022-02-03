What a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics means

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A worker sets up an installation with the logo of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on a street in Beijing on January 21, 2022. Photo: Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
In December, the U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a move that was followed promptly by other countries, including Canada and Australia.
Why it matters: The diplomatic boycott marked an escalation of pressure from the U.S. on the Chinese government over allegations of human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, a northwestern province of China.
Here's a look at what the diplomatic boycott means in practice.
What is a diplomatic boycott?
- Government officials will not attend the Olympic Games, an event that is often attended by high-ranking officials from all over the world.
- The diplomatic boycott, however, is not a full boycott of the Games. It does not prevent American athletes from competing in the Games, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
- "The athletes on Team USA have our full support, we’ll be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home," Psaki said.
Why did the U.S. announce a diplomatic boycott?
- The U.S. said the diplomatic boycott was to protest human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang.
- Last year, the U.S. called the CCP's actions against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, which include mass internment and forced sterilization, "genocide" and "crimes against humanity."
- The diplomatic boycott also came on the heels of the Women's Tennis Association suspending all tournaments in China and Hong Kong over the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault and was not seen for weeks after speaking out.
What are Americans' views of the diplomatic boycott?
- Nearly half of all Americans say they approve of the diplomatic boycott, according to polling by the Pew Research Center.
- Support is bipartisan: 50% of Democratic or Democratic-leaning respondents, along with 45% of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents, said that they at least somewhat approve of the boycott, according to the poll.
- Yes, but: Nearly half — 45% — of American adults said they hadn't heard anything about the boycott.
Which other countries have announced a diplomatic boycott?
A number of countries have announced a diplomatic boycott to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government, Axios' Yacob Reyes reports. The other countries include...
What is the Chinese government saying about the diplomatic boycott?
- After the U.S. announced the diplomatic boycott, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington wrote on Twitter: "In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the #Beijing2022 to be successfully held."
- Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that in announcing the boycott, the U.S. is attempting to interfere with the Games "out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumors," AP reports.
Have there been any other Olympic boycotts in history?
- Yes. More than 100 countries combined staged full boycotts of three Summer Olympic Games in a row from 1976 to 1984, AP reports.
- The most prominent Olympic boycott was in 1980, when more than 60 countries, including the U.S., sat out of the Summer Olympics in Moscow after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, according to the Washington Post.
- At least 466 U.S. athletes sat out of the Games that summer, USA Today reports.
Go deeper: