Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

Countries that have announced diplomatic boycotts include....

  • United States: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Team USA athletes "have our full support," but the U.S. will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Games, citing "the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
  • Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would follow the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott, calling it the "right thing to do."
  • Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that "Canada remains deeply disturbed by reports of human rights violations in China. As a result, we won’t be sending diplomatic representatives to Beijing for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."
  • United Kingdom: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that no U.K. ministers would attend the Games, saying it was “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.
  • Lithuania: Several Lithuanian officials have announced they will not attend the Games, per public broadcaster LRT.

The big picture: A Chinese official told Reuters that the U.S. would "pay a price," warning of countermeasures though not explicitly stating what they may be.

  • The Chinese Embassy in Australia issued a statement accusing Australia's government of "political posturing."

Worth nothing: New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told reporters Tuesday that NZ officials also wouldn't attend the Beijing Games, citing "a range of factors but mostly to do with COVID."

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more announcements are made.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - World

Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Australia is joining the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in protest of human rights abuses committed by China's government, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: After the Biden administration's announcement that U.S. officials won't attend the Games due to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of China, Morrison said at a Sydney briefing that Australia would follow suit as "it's the right thing to do."

Zachary Basu
Dec 7, 2021 - World

Scoop: Rubio demands Airbnb de-list rentals on Chinese land owned by sanctioned group

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) sent a letter to Airbnb on Tuesday demanding that the company de-list more than a dozen rentals on land owned by a Chinese paramilitary organization sanctioned by the U.S. for complicity in genocide.

Why it matters: The letter comes in the wake of an Axios investigation that revealed 14 Airbnb listings on land owned by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which operates some facilities in Xinjiang where more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are believed to have been detained since 2017.

Axios
18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden directs federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050

President Biden speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Dec. 8.

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires the federal government achieve multiple goals related to reducing its carbon emissions, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Meeting the objectives of the order would require a massive investment by the federal government to buy electric vehicles, upgrade buildings and change how it procures electricity.

