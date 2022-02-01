Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. speed skater Erin Jackson ready for Winter Games comeback after qualifying slip

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Erin Jackson during a speed skating practice this week in Beijing. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

U.S. long track speed skater Erin Jackson is looking for her first Olympic gold in Beijing at age 29, and is ready to prove herself after a slip in qualifying.

The big picture: The Ocala, Florida native is the world's top-ranked woman in 500-meter long track, but she wouldn’t even be heading to her second Olympics if not for the kindness of her teammate, Brittany Bowe.

  • Jackson didn't qualify for the Games, slipping at trials and finishing third. But Bowe — a favorite in the 1,000 and 1,500 — gave Jackson her spot in the 500. "No one is more deserving than her," said Bowe.
  • Jackson later tweeted after finding out saying, "You can bet I'll be the loudest voice in the oval cheering for [Bowe] in the 1000 and 1500 next month." Bowe and Jackson both grew up in Ocala, where they started their speed skating careers, per NPR.

Rapid rise: Jackson grew up inline skating, but didn't step on the ice until 2016. Two years later, she qualified for Pyeongchang, and in 2021 she became the first Black woman to win a speed skating World Cup event.

The event: There are 14 events in long track (400-meter oval), which is a separate discipline from short track (111-meter oval).

  • How it works: Athletes race in pairs against the clock, and events like the 500 are single rounds, no heats. That means Jackson's entire trip to Beijing consists of 1.25 laps around the ice.
  • Bringing it home: American women won five of seven golds in the 500 between 1972 and 1994, but haven't even made the podium in the last six Olympics. Jackson's hoping to change that.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

At least 13 historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy

Singer India.Arie performs on stage during the 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25, 2019. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A growing number of musicians have recently announced they are removing their music from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Driving the news: They join Neil Young, who last week became the first high-profile artist to boycott Spotify because of content moderation issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

The most common letters in Wordle

Expand chart
Reproduced from Christopher Ingraham, the Why Axis; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ta-da! The most common letters used in Wordle are E R A O T, according to an analysis of 221 games from Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter.

Context: Invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, to amuse his friends and partner, Wordle has become a daily obsession for many ( 🙋). The New York Times just paid in the "low-seven figures" to acquire the game.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow