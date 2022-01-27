U.S. Freestyle skier Alex Ferreira ready to go for first gold

Freestyle skier Alex Ferreira, 27, is hoping to win his first ever Olympic gold medal after taking the silver medal Pyeongchang in 2018.

The big picture: Ferreira executed a flawless halfpipe run the last Winter Games and is currently No. 2 in the International Ski Federation's World Cup halfpipe standings.

Background: Ferreira grew up in Aspen, Colorado where he was the member of the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail.

Ferreira comes from an athletic family. Ferreira's dad, Marcelo, was a professional soccer player in Argentina, and his mom, Colleen, has run 10 marathons.

In Ferreira's free time, he expresses his goofy side. In 2018, he created an alter ego named "Hotdog Hans" and made a short film in which he tears down the mountain in old-man makeup akin to Kyrie Irving's "Uncle Drew.

What he's saying: "I worked really hard to be here and I’m just extremely happy to be part of the [Olympics]," Ferreira said per his US Ski and Snowboard bio page.

The event: Freestyle skiing comprises six different event disciplines, but Ferreira competes in just one: the halfpipe.