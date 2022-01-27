U.S. Freestyle skier Alex Ferreira ready to go for first gold

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Alex Ferreira during last month's U.S. Grand Prix. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Freestyle skier Alex Ferreira, 27, is hoping to win his first ever Olympic gold medal after taking the silver medal Pyeongchang in 2018.
The big picture: Ferreira executed a flawless halfpipe run the last Winter Games and is currently No. 2 in the International Ski Federation's World Cup halfpipe standings.
Background: Ferreira grew up in Aspen, Colorado where he was the member of the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club and Ski and Snowboard Club Vail.
- Ferreira comes from an athletic family. Ferreira's dad, Marcelo, was a professional soccer player in Argentina, and his mom, Colleen, has run 10 marathons.
- In Ferreira's free time, he expresses his goofy side. In 2018, he created an alter ego named "Hotdog Hans" and made a short film in which he tears down the mountain in old-man makeup akin to Kyrie Irving's "Uncle Drew.
What he's saying: "I worked really hard to be here and I’m just extremely happy to be part of the [Olympics]," Ferreira said per his US Ski and Snowboard bio page.
The event: Freestyle skiing comprises six different event disciplines, but Ferreira competes in just one: the halfpipe.
- Halfpipe format: The qualifying round features 25 skiers who get two runs each, and only their best score counts. The top 12 qualifiers advance to the finals, where they get three more runs to earn a medal.
- Scoring: Five judges score each run between 1-100 based on five criteria: amplitude (height of jumps); difficulty, variety and execution of tricks; and progression (how well the run flows). Your score is the average of those five judges' rulings.