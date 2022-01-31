U.S. snowboarder Shaun White will be participating in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing at age 35, and will be looking to earn his fourth gold.

Driving the news: Getting to Beijing was no easy feat, as White struggled with injuries and a bout with COVID in December. Now, the three-time gold medalist will try to go out on top against the next generation.

Background: White helped usher snowboarding into the mainstream when he burst on the scene in 2006 as a 19-year-old gold medalist. 16 years and a plethora of highlights later, he's making his fifth and final trip to the Games.

White has won three gold medals, and has had a dominant career in snowboard halfpipe.

What he's saying: "It's my title to defend," said White, who's third on the U.S. team behind Taylor Gold (7 years younger) and Chase Josey (9 years younger), and ahead of newcomer Lucas Foster (13 years younger).

On retirement, White explained his decision in an interview with Rolling Stone saying, "It takes me longer to practice; it’s harder. It’s these little signs that have been coming to me.”

The event: The Olympics feature five snowboarding events, but White is here for one thing: the halfpipe.