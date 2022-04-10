Ukraine has opened 5,600 war crimes cases, official says

Ukraine has opened 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told the U.K.'s Sky News on Sunday.

State of play: The International Criminal Court last month launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Ukraine.

Of note: Venediktova said Ukraine has identified 500 alleged war criminals, including senior military and political officials, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin — who she called the "main war criminal of the 21st century," though she acknowledged any sort of prosecution would be difficult.

Driving the news: At least 50 people were killed and nearly 100 were hospitalized after a Russian missile struck a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

"Absolutely it's a war crime, it was a Russian missile which killed more than 50 people," Venediktova said.

"These people just wanted to save their lives, they wanted to be evacuated. It was women, it was children and they just wanted to save their lives," Venediktova added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called the train attack "another war crime of Russia."

Driving the news: "Like the massacre in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen," Zelensky said during a Friday speech.

Go deeper: