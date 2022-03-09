"It's medieval": Russian shelling in Mariupol destroys children's hospital
Russian shelling in the port city of Mariupol has killed at least 1,170 people and destroyed a children's hospital, Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov said Wednesday.
Driving the news: The city is under "continuous Russian shelling," Orlov said, adding that at least 47 people have been buried today in a mass grave. "It's medieval," he added, the Guardian reports.
- "Putin is intent on having Ukraine without Ukrainians. It's pure genocide. The attack being waged by Russia isn't simply treacherous. It's a war crime," Orlov said, per the Guardian,
State of play: Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces for days and a "humanitarian crisis" is unfolding in the city of 430,00, AP reports.
- An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver food, water and medicine through a designated evacuation corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russia's military breached the pledge.
What they're saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday again urged leaders to impose a "no-fly zone."
- "Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?," Zelensky said.
- "Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."
