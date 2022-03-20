Russian forces have bombed an art school in Mariupol that was sheltering around 400 civilians, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: This is the second time this week that Russian forces have targeted a building sheltering civilians in the city, following the earlier bombing of a theater where hundreds of Ukrainians had sought refuge.

The big picture: In messages posted to Telegram Sunday, the Mariupol City Council said that an art school in the port city's Left Bank district that had been sheltering the civilians — "women, children and the elderly" — had been bombed.