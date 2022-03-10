Civilian casualties mount in Mariupol as conditions worsen

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Approximately 1,300 people have died in the city of Mariupol as Russian forces continue their more than weeklong siege, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Thursday, AP reported.

Driving the news: The port city, with a population of roughly 430,000, has been under "continuous Russian shelling" and fears abound of a developing humanitarian crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky branded the bombing of a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol on Wednesday a "war crime" and "proof that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."

State of play: Many of the city's residents have no electricity, phone service or heating, even as nighttime temperatures regularly dip below freezing, per AP.

For those who have died, Mariupol deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov told the BBC that "there is no possibility of private graves, because of the high numbers and because of the continuous shelling. They are being put into mass graves."

Food is scarce, meat is unavailable and vegetables are being sold on the black market, Sacha Volkov, a local Red Cross official, told AP.

He added that some residents have taken to stealing gasoline from cars.

“People started to attack each other for food," Volkov added.

The big picture: Mariupol has been hit with "at least 8 major airstrikes" in the last two days, AP reported Thursday.