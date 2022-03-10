Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military's bombing of a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol Wednesday was a "war crime" and "proof that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."

What he's saying: "A children's hospital. Maternity hospital. What did they threaten the Russian Federation with?" Zelensky said in a televised address.

"What kind of country is this — the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals and maternity hospitals and destroys them?" he continued.

"Did someone in the maternity hospital abuse Russian-speakers? What was that? Was it the denazification of the hospital?" added Zelensky, who is Jewish—referring to Putin's widely derided claims that his goal was to "demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine."

Of note: He wrote on Telegram that children were among those buried under the wreckage of the hospital bombing. Officials have so far confirmed the strike injured 17 people.

"Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?" added Zelensky, who repeated his call for NATO to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine — which top U.S. and NATO officials again ruled out following the hospital bombing, which they condemned.

By the numbers: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement Wednesday the WHO had verified 18 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine, "including 10 deaths and 16 injuries."

The big picture: The International Criminal Court last week opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN last Sunday: "[W]e've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Tedros.