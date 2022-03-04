Russian forces shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was being hit by heavy shelling from Russian forces on Thursday, per AP.
The big picture: Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in southeastern Ukraine, caught fire in the shelling, the local mayor said Thursday in a Telegram post translated by Reuters. A Ukrainian government official told AP "elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site."
What they're saying: "We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire" at the plant, said Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant, in a video posted on Telegram and translated by AP.
- "There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe."
By the numbers: The plant provides roughly 25% of Ukraine's power generation, according to AP.
