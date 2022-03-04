Russian forces shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was being hit by heavy shelling from Russian forces on Thursday, per AP.

The big picture: Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in southeastern Ukraine, caught fire in the shelling, the local mayor said Thursday in a Telegram post translated by Reuters. A Ukrainian government official told AP "elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site."

What they're saying: "We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire" at the plant, said Andriy Tuz, spokesperson for the plant, in a video posted on Telegram and translated by AP.

"There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe."

By the numbers: The plant provides roughly 25% of Ukraine's power generation, according to AP.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.