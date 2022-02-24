Sign up for our daily briefing

Zelensky says Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant

Erin Doherty

A view of military vehicles after Russia's military operation on February 24, 2022, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian forces are attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Driving the news: "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated ... This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," Zelensky wrote in a tweet.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike Allen
Updated 25 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
26 mins ago - World

Mapping Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Data: The New York Times; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday, launching attacks on at least 10 regions across the country, including Kyiv, according to the New York Times.

State of play: Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border by land, air and sea from Russia, Belarus and Crimea and launched a ground offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

World leaders denounce Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attacks on Ukraine

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

World leaders swiftly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Vladimir Putin accountable.

Driving the news: Putin's troops on late Wednesday began moving into Ukraine, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Dozens have reportedly been killed.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow