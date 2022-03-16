Skip to main content
50 mins ago - World

Mariupol theater serving as refuge for hundreds was bombed, city council says

Shawna Chen
Photo of a statue of a person holding up a Ukrainian flag
A car drives on a road near Ukraine's industrial port city of Mariupol on Feb. 23, 2022. Mariupol lies on the edge of the front line separating government-controlled territory from that overseen by Russian-backed separatists. Photo: Aleksey Filippov/AFP via Getty Images

A Mariupol theater serving as a refuge for hundreds of Ukrainians was bombed on Wednesday, the Mariupol city council said.

What they're saying: Russian forces "purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol," the city council said in a Telegram post, per a CNN translation. "The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding."

  • "It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act, because the city continues to shell residential areas. It is known that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater was destroyed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter in the building was destroyed." 
  • "Women, children, and the elderly remain in the enemy's sights. These are completely unarmed peaceful people," the city council added. "We will never forgive and never forget."

The big picture: The invasion has killed at least 691 civilians, according to the UN.

Go deeper... Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Go deeper