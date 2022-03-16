Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Mariupol theater serving as a refuge for hundreds of Ukrainians was bombed on Wednesday, the Mariupol city council said.

What they're saying: Russian forces "purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol," the city council said in a Telegram post, per a CNN translation. "The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding."

"It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act, because the city continues to shell residential areas. It is known that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater was destroyed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter in the building was destroyed."

"Women, children, and the elderly remain in the enemy's sights. These are completely unarmed peaceful people," the city council added. "We will never forgive and never forget."

The big picture: The invasion has killed at least 691 civilians, according to the UN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the U.S. to do more to help his country fight Russia's invasion.

