Ukraine says dozens killed in Russian missile strike on train station

Around 30 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a Russian missile struck a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

What they're saying: Zelensky said "thousands" of people fleeing fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region were at the station awaiting evacuation at the time of the strike. It's another apparent instance of Russia bombing civilian targets during its invasion of Ukraine.

"Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods," Zelensky said. "Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

Zelensky said the station was hit by a Russian Tochka-U short-range ballistic missile, a Soviet-era weapon.

In a statement, Russia's Defense Ministry denied carrying out the strike.

The big picture: At least 300 people were killed by a Russian airstrike on a theater in Mariupol, where Russian forces also struck an art school, a mosque and a children's hospital, Ukrainian authorities said.

The United Nations Human Rights Council, which Russia was suspended from on Thursday, estimates that at least 1,611 civilians have been killed and 2,227 injured during the invasion.

It said it believes the actual figure of civilian casualties is "considerably higher" but documentation efforts have been delayed by fighting.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the council said.

