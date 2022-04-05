Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an overnight address that more than 300 people had been tortured and killed in Bucha.

The big picture: The shocking figure is likely to grow as more bodies are uncovered in the Kyiv suburb and other cities formerly occupied by Russian forces.

With Russian propaganda continuing to claim Ukrainian forces "staged" or carried out the war crimes themselves, Zelensky called for "thousands" of journalists to come to Bucha and other cities to see the evidence firsthand.

"It is now 2022. And we have much more tools than those who prosecuted the Nazis after World War II," Zelensky said.

What to watch: Zelensky will deliver an address Tuesday morning to the U.N. Security Council, where the U.S., U.K. and France are expected to present evidence of war crimes.

