Russian forces bomb a mosque in Mariupol as attacks continue in Kyiv

Russian forces shelled a mosque in the port city of Mariupol on Saturday that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said, AP reports.

Driving the news: There were no immediate reports of casualties, per AP.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among those who sought safety in the mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roksolana.

Artillery barrages around Kyiv on Saturday also sent residents seeking shelter, per AP.

Russian ground forces that have predominately been north of Kyiv have edged to within 25 kilometers of the city center, according to Britain's Defense Ministry.

"Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed. This is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city," the ministry said.

The big picture: Mariupol, with a population of roughly 430,000, has been under "continuous Russian shelling" and officials have warned of an escalating humanitarian crisis that's left residents with no heat or communication.

As of Friday, more than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during 12 days of attack, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The ongoing shelling led crews to stop digging trenches for mass graves, so the "dead aren’t even being buried," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, per AP.

Russian forces bombed a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol this week, which Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "war crime" and "proof that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."

