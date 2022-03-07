WHO: Over a dozen Ukraine health facilities attacked since Russian invasion began

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The World Health Organization has confirmed there have been at least 14 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion.

State of play: The organization has deemed two other attacks as "possible." It also found that at least nine people have died as a result of the attacks and 16 more have been injured since Feb. 24.

What they're saying: "WHO strongly condemns these attacks," the organization said in a statement, per The Washington Post.

"Attacks on health care violate international law and endanger lives. Even in times of conflict, we must protect the sanctity and safety of health care, a fundamental human right."

The big picture: People too sick to leave Ukraine's hospitals have been sheltering in beds of mattresses in hospital basements, despite evacuation orders in the country, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

Health facilities in the country are seeing an influx of new patients, and there are concerns that diseases like COVID-19 are spreading as a result, the Post reported last week.

Go deeper: