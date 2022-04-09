Zelensky calls missile strike on train station a war crime

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the Russian missile attack on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk was "another war crime of Russia."

Driving the news: "Like the massacre in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen," Zelensky said during a Friday speech.

Zelensky also said that "everyone involved [in the attack] will be held accountable."

"All the world's leading powers have already condemned Russia's attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm, global response to this war crime," Zelensky said.

State of play: Russia's Defense Military has denied carrying out the strike, which killed at least 50 people and hospitalized about 100 others in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky has called on the international court at The Hague to investigate war crimes, saying at the beginning of the invasion that Russia "deserves an international tribunal."

