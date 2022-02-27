Sign up for our daily briefing

Zelensky calls on international court to investigate Russia for war crimes

Axios

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Russia's unprovoked attacks "show signs of genocide" and called on the international court at The Hague to investigate.

Driving the news: In a video address posted on Facebook, Zelensky said Russia "deserves an international tribunal. We are documenting their crimes. And there would have been many more of these crimes if it hadn't been for our courageous defenders," per a translation on CNN.

The latest: Ukrainian troops were holding off a massive assault from Russia's military in Kyiv on Sunday, as street fighting erupted in Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine's second-largest city.

  • Ukraine confirmed that Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv.
  • The UN has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties since the invasion began, but says the "real figures are considerably higher."

What he's saying: “We have to call a spade a spade. Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine show signs of genocide. I spoke about this with the UN Secretary-General,” Zelensky said.

  • Russia has claimed it does not attack civilians, an assertion Zelensky has repeatedly called "a lie."
  • "They lied when they said they would not target civilian population. Since the first hours of the invasion, Russian troops have been hitting civilian infrastructure."
  • "This is terror," Zelensky added.
  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russia was committing "war crimes," per CNN, and deliberately attacking civilians.

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

A residential area in Kyiv that was hit by a missile on Feb. 26. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest:
Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 33 mins ago - World

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city as assault continues in Kyiv

The aftermath of a rocket strike on an apartment building in Kyiv. Photo: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ukrainian troops were holding off a massive assault from Russia's military in Kyiv on Sunday, as streetfighting erupted in Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city on the fourth day of the unprovoked invasion.

The latest: Putin said Sunday that "aggressive statements" made by Western countries have led him to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty," marking the second time he has alluded to Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
33 mins ago - Technology

Internet becomes battleground in Russia's Ukraine invasion

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Social media platforms are beginning to crack down on Russian state media in response to the Kremlin's efforts to tighten controls around internet communications.

Why it matters: Tech giants that provide services around the world prefer not to take sides in conflicts where they operate in both combatants' territory, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making that stance tough to maintain.

