Former President Trump "said the criminal part out loud" when he claimed in a statement this week that Mike Pence "could have overturned the Election," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CBS News Tuesday.

Details: "That makes it very clear what he was up to, but on the other hand, Donald Trump has been trying to sandbag and obstruct us by getting his greatest intimates in his entourage — like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows — not to testify," alleged Raskin, who's a member of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The big picture: Raskin made the comments to CBS' Scott MacFarlan ahead of former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump's expected call for an interview with the panel later this week.

Trump's elder daughter has been asked to cooperate in the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and the panel has said it has "firsthand testimony" that she asked her father to stop the violence.

"If the president doesn't have an executive privilege claim, certainly, the daughter of the former president doesn't have an executive privilege claim," said Raskin of Trump, who's had executive privilege claims rejected by the Supreme Court.

Flashback: Trump had pressured Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results as part of his attempt to subvert President Biden's win.

Pence, whose team has been cooperating with the Jan. 6 panel, has noted he lacked the constitutional authority to do so.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

