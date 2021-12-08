Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.

What they're saying: "Given that the Select Committee's demand for documents is overbroad, overreaching, and far too wide-ranging to be deemed anything other than a fishing expedition, Mr. Stone has a constitutional right to decline to respond," said Stone's attorney Grant Smith in a letter to the committee, per NBC News.

"Indeed, the Select Committee seeks an imprecise and undefined category of 'documents and communications concerning' a broad range of constitutionally protected political activity."

The big picture: The House panel subpoenaed Stone last month, citing his involvement in the planning of rallies for former President Trump leading up to the Capitol insurrection.

What to watch: Representatives for the House select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.