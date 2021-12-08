Sign up for our daily briefing

Roger Stone won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaking in front of the Supreme Court on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.

What they're saying: "Given that the Select Committee's demand for documents is overbroad, overreaching, and far too wide-ranging to be deemed anything other than a fishing expedition, Mr. Stone has a constitutional right to decline to respond," said Stone's attorney Grant Smith in a letter to the committee, per NBC News.

  • "Indeed, the Select Committee seeks an imprecise and undefined category of 'documents and communications concerning' a broad range of constitutionally protected political activity."

The big picture: The House panel subpoenaed Stone last month, citing his involvement in the planning of rallies for former President Trump leading up to the Capitol insurrection.

What to watch: Representatives for the House select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

  • But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tweeted earlier Tuesday that Meadows' deposition "will proceed as planned" and if he fails to appear, "he will be subject to criminal contempt."
  • That indicates the panel would prepare a report and resolution seeking to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena — as happened with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who was indicted last month on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 select committee

Mark Meadows. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with the House select committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the panel said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel earlier this month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Oriana Gonzalez
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the committee said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel last month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Rebecca Falconer
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former D.C. Guard alleges Army generals lied about Jan. 6 response

The D.C. National Guard and Capitol Police keep a group of pro-Trump demonstrators away from the Capitol following the insurrection on Jan. 6. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A former D.C. National Guard official has alleged that two U.S. Army generals "lied" to Congress in their testimony on the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported Monday.

The big picture: Col. Earl Matthews, who was serving on Jan. 6, alleges in a memo that the official version on the military response is "worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist" and that the Pentagon inspector general's November report on it features "myriad inaccuracies, false or misleading statements, or examples of faulty analysis."

