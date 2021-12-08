Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaking in front of the Supreme Court on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.
Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.
What they're saying: "Given that the Select Committee's demand for documents is overbroad, overreaching, and far too wide-ranging to be deemed anything other than a fishing expedition, Mr. Stone has a constitutional right to decline to respond," said Stone's attorney Grant Smith in a letter to the committee, per NBC News.
- "Indeed, the Select Committee seeks an imprecise and undefined category of 'documents and communications concerning' a broad range of constitutionally protected political activity."
The big picture: The House panel subpoenaed Stone last month, citing his involvement in the planning of rallies for former President Trump leading up to the Capitol insurrection.
What to watch: Representatives for the House select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
- But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tweeted earlier Tuesday that Meadows' deposition "will proceed as planned" and if he fails to appear, "he will be subject to criminal contempt."
- That indicates the panel would prepare a report and resolution seeking to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena — as happened with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who was indicted last month on two counts of contempt of Congress.