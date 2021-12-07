Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with Jan. 6 panel, attorney says

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, his attorney told Fox News Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel last month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Last week, the committee and Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger, said the parties had reached an understanding on how to exchange information.

What he's saying: "We have made efforts over many weeks to reach an accommodation with the committee," Terwilliger told Fox News.

Terwilliger said Meadows believed he would not be answering questions he said were protected by executive privilege. However, he said the committee indicated it wanted to address such matters, per Fox News.

Terwilliger and the committee did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Details: "We agreed to provide thousands of pages of responsive documents and Mr. Meadows was willing to appear voluntarily, not under compulsion of the Select Committee's subpoena to him, for a deposition to answer questions about non-privileged matters. Now actions by the Select Committee have made such an appearance untenable," Terwilliger said in a letter to the committee obtained by CNN.

"[T]he Select Committee has no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege," he added.

"As a result of careful and deliberate consideration of these factors, we now must decline the opportunity to appear voluntarily for a deposition."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.