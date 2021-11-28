Schiff: Jan. 6 panel could decide this week whether to hold Meadows in contempt

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot will decide this week whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt for failing to appear before the panel, Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Catch up quick: Meadows is believed to have insight into former President Donald Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Meadows is not the first witness to defy a subpoena to appear for a deposition before the select committee. Earlier this month, former Trump adviser Steven Bannon was taken into custody on contempt of Congress charges after defying his own subpoena from the panel.

The House would need to vote to refer Meadows to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt.

What he's saying: "I think we will probably make a decision this week on our course of conduct with that particular witness and maybe others," said the California Democrat, who sits on the committee.