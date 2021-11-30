Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with the House select committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the panel said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel earlier this month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Meadows was the second person to defy the subpoena, following former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who was taken into custody on charges of contempt of Congress.

The big picture: After rejecting a subpoena to appear for a deposition before the panel, it was believed that Meadows could face contempt charges.

However, Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger, told CNN, which first reported the story, that there is now an understanding between his client and the panel on how to exchange information.

What they're saying: "Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney. He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition," committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.