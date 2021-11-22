Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Roger Stone (left) and Alex Jones (right). Photos: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP and Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Jan. 6 House select committee has subpoenaed several close Trump allies involved in the planning of the rallies leading up to the Capitol riot, including Infowars' Alex Jones and longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone as part of its investigation, chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Monday.
Why it matters: The committee continues to aggressively pursue testimony and documents from those in Trump's orbit and has interviewed over 150 people as part of their investigation.
Details: A release from Thompson's office said that Jones facilitated a donation to cover what he described as 80% of funding for the rally. He also spoke at the rally and claimed the White House told him to lead a march from the rally to the Capitol, where former President Trump would speak.
- Stone also promoted his attendance at the rally and solicited money to pay for security through the StoptheSteal.org website, according to the release. At least one of the personal security guards he hired for Jan. 6 has been indicted for his involvement in the riots.
- Monday's announcement also included subpoenas to Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Budowich, who allegedly spread election fraud claims and helped organize or promote rallies leading up to Jan. 6.
What they're saying: "We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress," Thompson said in a statement.
- "We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th."