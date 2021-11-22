Sign up for our daily briefing

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

Roger Stone (left) and Alex Jones (right). Photos: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP and Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 House select committee has subpoenaed several close Trump allies involved in the planning of the rallies leading up to the Capitol riot, including Infowars' Alex Jones and longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone as part of its investigation, chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Monday.

Why it matters: The committee continues to aggressively pursue testimony and documents from those in Trump's orbit and has interviewed over 150 people as part of their investigation.

Details: A release from Thompson's office said that Jones facilitated a donation to cover what he described as 80% of funding for the rally. He also spoke at the rally and claimed the White House told him to lead a march from the rally to the Capitol, where former President Trump would speak.

  • Stone also promoted his attendance at the rally and solicited money to pay for security through the StoptheSteal.org website, according to the release. At least one of the personal security guards he hired for Jan. 6 has been indicted for his involvement in the riots.
  • Monday's announcement also included subpoenas to Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Budowich, who allegedly spread election fraud claims and helped organize or promote rallies leading up to Jan. 6.

What they're saying: "We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress," Thompson said in a statement.

  • "We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th."

Go deeper

Ben Montgomery
12 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

Publix heiress' insurrection troubles

Demonstrators attempt to breach the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A fundraiser’s texts reveal the importance of donations from Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, per ProPublica.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
27 mins ago - Technology

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Fed pick puts progressives on notice

Powell and Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve shows Biden's willingness to stare down progressives to get his cherished Build Back Better legislation through the Senate and into law.

Why it matters: Inflation is threatening Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and Biden wants to save his political capital with moderates for that fight.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow