Liz Cheney: Jan. 6 panel has "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka asked Trump to intervene during riot

The Jan. 6 select committee has "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka Trump asked former President Trump to take action during the deadly Capitol riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

The big picture: Cheney, who serves on the committee, reiterated that multiple people pleaded with the former president to address the violence, adding that he could have "told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop."

The backdrop: Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the panel, told CNN's "State of the Union" that the select committee has "significant testimony" that the White House "had been told to do something."

The select committee had previously disclosed a series of texts from GOP lawmakers, Fox News personalities and Trump Jr., pleading with Meadows to have the president urge an end to the Capitol assault.

What they're saying: "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence," Cheney told host George Stephanopoulos.

"Any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes ... is clearly unfit for future office," she added.

"He completely ignored the rulings of over 60 courts, including judges he had appointed and refused to send help, refused to tell people to stand down for multiple hours while that attack was under way."

