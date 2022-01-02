Chairman of Jan. 6 panel: "Significant testimony" shows WH "told to do something" during riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has received "significant testimony" to suggest the White House was told to take action during the deadly Capitol riot, the chairperson said on Sunday

Driving the news: "It's highly unusual for anyone in charge of anything to watch what's going on and do nothing," Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the panel, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"We want to verify all of it, so when we produce our report and have the hearings, the public will have an opportunity to see for themselves," he added.

Asked by host Dana Bash whether this would contribute to a possible criminal referral for then-President Donald Trump's actions on that day, the Mississippi Democrat said: "We don't know ... If there's anything we come upon as a committee that we think would warrant a referral to the Department of Justice, we'll do that."

Of note: The select committee last week asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Trump's request to block the release of documents and records from his administration.