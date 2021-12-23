Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump asks Supreme Court to shield documents from Jan. 6 committee

Noah Bressner

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the release of documents and records from his administration to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The big picture: A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously denied Trump's bid to block the committee from obtaining the records earlier this month, saying they aren't protected by his claim of executive privilege.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Yacob Reyes
Dec 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 select committee

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in an effort to block the panel from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: Flynn's lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the select panel's probe into the Capitol riot.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Flynn loses legal challenge against Jan. 6 committee

Michael Flynn. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday ruled against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's bid to block the Jan. 6 select committee from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: The ruling comes just a day after the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency filed a legal challenge against the House probe into the Capitol riot, requesting a temporary restraining order.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to meet with the panel to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: The request marks the second time in three days the panel's members have asked one of their colleagues to cooperate with their expanding investigation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow