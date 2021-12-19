Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee examining whether Trump acted criminally

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is examining whether former President Donald Trump committed a crime in trying to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the panel and has been a fierce and outspoken critic of Trump.

What they're saying: While Kinzinger said he wasn't prepared to make a judgement yet as to whether Trump committed a crime, he said that "by the end of our investigation, and by the time our report is out, (we will) have a pretty good idea."

"Nobody is above the law. And if the president knowingly allowed what happened on January 6 to happen, and in fact was giddy about it, and that violates a criminal statute, he needs to be held accountable for that," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I'm not ready to go there yet. But I sure tell you, I have a lot of questions about what the President was up to."

Kinzinger also appeared on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday and said that the committee would subpoena the former president if necessary.