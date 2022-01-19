Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to shield documents from Jan. 6 committee

The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday night a bid by former President Trump to block the release of documents and records from his administration to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Why it matters: Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block the release of the documents last month after a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously denied his attempt to prevent the committee from obtaining the materials.

Trump's lawyers had argued that releasing the documents would undermine the president's executive privilege.

The big picture: "Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision," the court's ruling read.

Only Justice Clarence Thomas disclosed voting in favor of allowing the records to be blocked, though he did not elaborate on his dissent.

The other justices did not disclose their votes.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued a statement discussing the issue of executive privilege, but noting, "to say that a former President can invoke the privilege for Presidential communications that occurred during his Presidency does not mean that the privilege is absolute or cannot be overcome."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.