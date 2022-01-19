Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to shield documents from Jan. 6 committee

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday night a bid by former President Trump to block the release of documents and records from his administration to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Why it matters: Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block the release of the documents last month after a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously denied his attempt to prevent the committee from obtaining the materials.
- Trump's lawyers had argued that releasing the documents would undermine the president's executive privilege.
The big picture: "Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision," the court's ruling read.
- Only Justice Clarence Thomas disclosed voting in favor of allowing the records to be blocked, though he did not elaborate on his dissent.
- The other justices did not disclose their votes.
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued a statement discussing the issue of executive privilege, but noting, "to say that a former President can invoke the privilege for Presidential communications that occurred during his Presidency does not mean that the privilege is absolute or cannot be overcome."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.