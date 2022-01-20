Jan. 6 panel asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate with investigation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot sent a letter Thursday to Ivanka Trump requesting her cooperation with the investigation.

Driving the news: "We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics," the chair wrote in a letter to the former president's daughter.

Why it matters: The chair's comments come two weeks after the Jan. 6 committee said that they have "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka Trump asked her father "at least twice" to "'please stop this violence'" during the riot.

Catch up quick: Chair of the committee Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) suggested Thursday that the panel's request for Ivanka's cooperation in the investigation was forthcoming.

"You will anticipate the committee inviting some people to come talk to us," Thompson told reporters in the Capitol, adding, "not lawmakers right now — Ivanka Trump."

Thompson also said that he expects more witnesses and subpoenas to be called in the investigation, without giving a timeline on the process.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.