Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Jan. 6 chair says panel will soon ask Pence to appear

Erin Doherty

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the funeral service of the late former Senator Robert Dole (R-KS) at Washington National Cathedral on December 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot told NPR on Friday that the panel will ask former Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily appear before the committee by the end of the month.

Why it matters: The committee is upping the ante of its closed-door investigation into the insurrection, and view Pence as a key witness into what former President Trump was doing during the more than three hours the Capitol was under attack.

Driving the news: "The vice president was put in a tough spot. The president was putting a lot of pressure on him to break the law, and he stood fast," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told NPR.

  • "And because of his respect for law, there were people who came to the Capitol a year ago wanting to hang him. And so, if for no other reason, our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan. 6."
  • "I think you could expect that before the month's out," Thompson said.

The big picture: Thompson's remarks come as people in and around Pence's office have been cooperative as the Jan. 6 select committee focuses on what Trump was doing during the insurrection, Axios's Alayna Treene reports.

  • Pence in a letter before the Jan. 6 proceedings in 2021 wrote that he would not step out of his "largely ceremonial" role and reject the Electoral College votes, despite urging from the former president.

Shawna Chen
Jan 6, 2022 - Politics & Policy

By the numbers: Jan. 6 one year later

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum via Getty Images

America's democratic institutions were rattled on Jan. 6, 2021, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The insurrection had a lasting impact on the country and Congress. Here's a look at 10 numbers that show where things are a year out from that violent day.

Sophia Cai
Updated Jan 7, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel, Senate “out of sync” on election reform

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (left) sits with colleagues during a meeting of the Jan. 6 select committee. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee and the U.S. Senate are on a potential collision course over reforms to the Electoral Count Act — a law from 1887 that President Trump tried to commandeer a year ago to return himself to office.

Why it matters: A bipartisan group of senators is considering a variety of changes, yet the committee is weighing dozens of its own recommendations. A concern already echoed by several Democrats is that a quick fix to the act may undercut a more meaningful, long-term change.

Shawna Chen
Jan 7, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Police officers: We have not attained accountability for Jan. 6

From left to right: Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn. Screencap: CNN

Four law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection emphasized the need for accountability and fact-telling on Thursday in a joint interview commemorating the first anniversary of the assault.

Why it matters: Officers served on the frontlines during the insurrection, suffering beatings, violent threats and tasings, among other assaults, to protect the Capitol and everyone inside during the certification of the 2020 election. The fallout has led to a multitude of mental health issues, including some officers' deaths by suicide.

