The big picture: Trump previously used the impeachment inquiry against him as a political rallying cry in Mississippi and Kentucky gubernatorial races — but its success in campaigns has yet to be seen. Democrats flipped Virginia's state Senate and House of Delegates in state elections Tuesday.

In Mississippi, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves beat Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood in a tight race to be elected Mississippi’s governor.

In Kentucky, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin formally requested a recanvass of votes for the state's gubernatorial race on Wednesday, after tailing behind Democratic opponent Andy Beshear by just over 5,000 votes.

What he's saying: At the rally, Trump also denounced the House impeachment inquiry as a "hoax" and recognized 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's rise in the polls by resurrecting his "Pocahontas" slur in a fresh attack on the Massachusetts senator.