While Warren's other plans, such as the wealth tax and fighting corruption, may get cited more frequently, none pulled in more interactions on social media (likes, comments, shares) than Forbes' writeup of the student debt plan (493k interactions).

It wasn't just this version of a debt-cancellation story that has taken off: Marketwatch's story ahead of the formal proposal was the 13th-biggest for Warren on the year.

The student debt plan and the polling shift is correlated, but causation can't be proven.

Between the last week of February and April 21, Warren's Real Clear Politics polling average dipped from 8.3% to 6%. Over that period, Sanders jumped from 18% to 22%.

But in late April, the tide turned as Warren's polling ticked upwards for the first time and Bernie's began to plummet.

Both swings became long-term trends that have led Warren to neck-and-neck status at the top of the race against Joe Biden, while Bernie is one category lower, squarely in 3rd place.

Warren's move on student debt and subsequent rise in national polls coincides with a major polling surge among young voters more likely to be affected by the issue.

Between the March and May Quinnipiac polls, Warren's support among Democratic voters between 18-49 jumped from 4% to 18% — a much bigger spike than the 50+ cohort, which moved from 4% to 9%.

In that time, Sanders' support from the 18-49 group ticked down from 26% to 23%.

Notable: Sanders also got a massive wave of interest from his student loan cancellation plan, but he might have been late to the punch.

The Forbes writeup of his plan in June was the second biggest for Sanders on the year (793k interactions), behind only a CNN story of his campaign launch.

Between the lines: The other key turning point in the polling came in mid-September, when Warren broke away from a dead heat with Sanders. She opened a 12-point advantage by early October (though the gap closed a bit this week).

This coincided with a series of Joe Biden gaffes and positive stories about Warren, as well as the release of her sweeping anti-corruption plan.

A piece from Politicus USA about Warren drawing a crowd of 20,000 in New York City to announce that plan is her 4th biggest of the year in interactions (334k), according to NewsWhip.

