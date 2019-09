Social media has never been kind to moderation, and Biden is getting a lot of incoming from both sides of the political spectrum.

Why it matters: As Biden maintains his perch atop the 2020 field in the polls, both the right and the left have incentives to chip away at his position with intense scrutiny and attacks.

Yes, but: Biden is not helping his cause with his recurring erroneous statements.

We reported in August that Biden was getting pummeled online for his gaffes. The gaffes have continued, as has the negative coverage around him.

The latest: In the last three weeks, the biggest Biden storylines (measured by interactions on articles on Facebook and Twitter) have been:

Between the lines: Among the 23 stories in the top 100 that were neutral or leaned positive about Biden, no storyline appeared twice, indicating that there haven't been clear threads of Biden's candidacy that are sparking significant enthusiasm among supporters.

Our 2020 attention tracker is based on data from NewsWhip exclusively provided to Axios as part of a project that will regularly update throughout the 2020 campaign.

