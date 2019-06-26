The next closest is Bernie Sanders, who lags far behind Biden with 24.8 million.

Why it matters: The data on interactions — including likes, comments and shares — highlights an important, but under-appreciated element of an election: the ability to see beyond our own social feeds and understand the broader universe playing out of how candidates and issues are moving the minds of voters.

It measures enthusiasm in a way that traditional polling does not. The sample size taken from these social media platforms is massive. Social media is powered by emotion-driven content, and emotional responses are likely to be aligned with a voter's true beliefs in a way that can be masked in polling.

Driving the news: It's not surprising that Biden leads this metric, but the data shows how thoroughly he's dominating social media attention — a clear sign of how Biden is shaping the race.

"Especially in the era of Trump, you want to be the center of conversation," Democratic strategist Ian Russell tells Axios. "The candidate who is the center of conversation is driving the narrative and the race is being shaped around him or her."

While much of the recent coverage on Biden has been critical, Trump showed that negative sentiment isn't such a liability when you're dominating reach and driving the race.

"If this race is a referendum on Biden, and he comes out of it as being acceptable, that’s a pretty good place to be," Russell says.

Flashback: Here's how the numbers looked in 2016. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1, per Newswhip:

Donald Trump: 811 million interactions, 1.7 million articles

811 million interactions, 1.7 million articles Hillary Clinton: 502 million interactions, 974k articles

By the numbers: The volume of articles about Biden (63k) is the central reason for his high interaction numbers. (Bernie is 2nd with 27k). Over the last 10 weeks, he is only 6th in interactions per article, an indicator of enthusiasm, if not broad appeal.

Bernie Sanders — 895 avg. interactions/article over last 10 weeks Eric Swalwell — 886 Elizabeth Warren — 789 Pete Buttigieg — 737 Bill de Blasio — 710 Joe Biden — 654

Yes, but: While the volume of interactions does not gauge the sentiment of the reactions, the ability to generate reach allows a candidate to expand the universe of potential voters.

Bots also cannot be ignored, and we will point out in this space if there are documented instances of bot activity for certain candidates or issues.

Methodology: This project measures the number of social media interactions generated on stories published about the 2020 candidates and issues.