President Trump railed against Democrats' impeachment inquiry and made a last-ditch appeal at his campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky, Monday night for voters to back Gov. Matt Bevin (R), who faces a tough re-election fight.

Why it matters: Trump held the rally on the eve of the gubernatorial election, which the New York Times notes the president is "casting as a test of his strength" as he stares down the prospect of a possible impeachment in Washington, D.C.