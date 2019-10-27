Trump confirms death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

President Trump's announcement at 9 a.m. ET of the death of shadowy ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi makes this one of the most important days of the Trump presidency.
Why it matters: A man who inspired mass murder and multinational terrorism is now dead. The killing also, ironically, underscores the importance and effectiveness of U.S. special forces stationed in Syria, a couple weeks after Trump said it was time to bring them all home and end the endless wars.
The big picture: The al-Baghdadi raid demonstrates value of continued U.S. engagement in the region, and helps explain why Iraq’s president and others are so worried about Trump’s planned retreat.
- 🎥 See a clip of my conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad on tonight's edition of "Axios on HBO."
The story began emerging late last night, with Trump tweeting at 9:23 p.m.: "Something very big has just happened!" Here are the overnight details from AP:
- Al-Baghdadi, who presided over ISIS' global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.
- Al-Baghdadi and his wife detonated explosive vests they were wearing during the U.S. commando operation, a U.S. official told AP. He added that other IS leaders were killed in the attack.
- The operation's success could prove a major boost for Trump. The recent pullback of U.S. troops he ordered from northeastern Syria raised a storm of bipartisan criticism in Washington that the militant group could regain strength after it had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.
The backstory, from AP: The Islamic State group erupted from the chaos of Syria and Iraq's conflicts and swiftly did what no Islamic militant group had done before, conquering a giant stretch of territory and declaring itself a "caliphate."
- Its territorial rule, which at its height in 2014 stretched across nearly a third of both Syria and Iraq, ended in March with a last stand by its militants.