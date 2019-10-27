Trump confirms death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

President Trump's announcement at 9 a.m. ET of the death of shadowy ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi makes this one of the most important days of the Trump presidency.

Why it matters: A man who inspired mass murder and multinational terrorism is now dead. The killing also, ironically, underscores the importance and effectiveness of U.S. special forces stationed in Syria, a couple weeks after Trump said it was time to bring them all home and end the endless wars.