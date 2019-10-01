Trump wants to interview whistleblower despite federal protections

"This is simply about a phone conversation that could not have been nicer, warmer, or better. No pressure at all (as confirmed by Ukrainian Pres.). It is just another Democrat Hoax!"

The big picture: The Whistleblower Protection Act ensures that officials in the intelligence community can flag wrongdoing without compromising classified information or their identity. If filed using proper channels, the whistleblower receives legal protection and cannot be fired for filing a claim.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told the House Intelligence Committee last week that the Ukraine whistleblower "did the right thing" and "followed the law every step of the way."

Reality check: Trump's statements that the whistleblower complaint is "all second hand information" and "simply about a phone conversation" are also incorrect, repeating his misleading claims from earlier this week.

The July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only encompasses one of four sections of the whistleblower's complaint.

The complaint is transparent in its sourcing, and its section about the call is sourced to "multiple White House officials with direct knowledge of the call."

The complaint's 3 major allegations about the call were verified by the White House's release of the memo summarizing it.

Go deeper: