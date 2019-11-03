Trio of national polls released one year from Election Day

What to watch: To qualify for the Dec. 19 debate hosted by Politico and PBS News, candidates need to hit 4% in four DNC-approved polls (or 6% in two DNC-approved early state polls) and receive donations from 200,000 unique contributors.

With Sunday's polls, Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris have qualified for the debate.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar got closer to qualifying for the debate after hitting 5% in the NBC/WSJ poll, her third qualifying poll. Klobuchar’s campaign has said she has already crossed the donor threshold.

By the numbers

Washington Post/ABC News poll:

Joe Biden: 27%

Elizabeth Warren: 21%

Bernie Sanders: 19%

Pete Buttigieg: 7%

Cory Booker: 2%

Julián Castro: 2%

Tulsi Gabbard: 2%

Kamala Harris: 2%

Andrew Yang: 2%

Michael Bennet: 1%

John Delaney: 1%

Amy Klobuchar: 1%

Tom Steyer: 1%

Fox News poll:

Joe Biden: 31%

Elizabeth Warren: 21%

Bernie Sanders: 19%

Pete Buttigieg: 7%

Kamala Harris: 3%

Andrew Yang: 3%

Cory Booker: 2%

Tulsi Gabbard: 2%

Amy Klobuchar: 2%

Tom Steyer: 1%

Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll:

Joe Biden: 27%

Elizabeth Warren: 23%

Bernie Sanders: 19%

Pete Buttigieg: 6%

Amy Klobuchar: 5%

Kamala Harris: 4%

Andrew Yang: 3%

Cory Booker: 2%

Tulsi Gabbard: 2%

Julián Castro: 1%

Michael Bennet: 1%

Methodologies

Washington Post/ABC News poll: This poll was conducted between Oct. 27-30 among a random national sample of U.S. adults reached on cellphones and landlines. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 5.5 percentage points among the sample of 452 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent adults, and is plus or minus six points among the sample of 402 Democratic-leaning registered voters.

Fox News poll: This poll was conducted between Oct 27-30 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R). It includes interviews with 1,040 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters and 4.5 points for Democratic primary voters (471).

Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll: This poll was conducted between Oct. 27-30 among 900 Adults, including 495 respondents with a cell phone only. The margin of error for 900 interviews among Adults is ±3.27%. The margin of error for 720 interviews among Registered Voters is ±3.65%. The margin of error for 414 interviews among Democratic Primary Voters is ±4.82%

