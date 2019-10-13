Stories

Louisiana governor race: Dem Gov. John Bel Edwards forced into runoff

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, speaks during funeral services for Baton Rouge police corporal Montrell Jackson at the Living Faith Christian Center July 25, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. Photo: Patrick Dennis-Pool/Getty Images

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) was forced into a runoff Saturday night after winning just over 46% of the vote in a tight election race, early results show.

Why it matters: Edwards was faced with an intense national Republican campaign intended to force a runoff to win a "rare Democratic governorship in Deep South Trump territory," AP notes. He needed to win 50% of the vote outright over 5 challengers, per AP.

The big picture: President Trump rallied against Edwards on the eve of the election, calling on voters to cast their ballots against the Democrat without singling out the Republican candidates, AP notes.

  • Trump tweeted his reaction when news of the Louisiana election outcome emerged.

By the numbers: Results show businessman Eddie Rispone (R) gained 28% of votes and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R) won 24%, KPLC first reported.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

