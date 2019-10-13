Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) was forced into a runoff Saturday night after winning just over 46% of the vote in a tight election race, early results show.
Why it matters: Edwards was faced with an intense national Republican campaign intended to force a runoff to win a "rare Democratic governorship in Deep South Trump territory," AP notes. He needed to win 50% of the vote outright over 5 challengers, per AP.
The big picture: President Trump rallied against Edwards on the eve of the election, calling on voters to cast their ballots against the Democrat without singling out the Republican candidates, AP notes.
- Trump tweeted his reaction when news of the Louisiana election outcome emerged.
By the numbers: Results show businessman Eddie Rispone (R) gained 28% of votes and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R) won 24%, KPLC first reported.
