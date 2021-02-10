Sign up for our daily briefing

Live updates: House impeachment managers to play unseen Capitol footage

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House impeachment managers will begin presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The big picture: The proceedings are on track to make this the fastest presidential impeachment trial in history.

What to watch: Starting at noon today, Democrats will get 16 hours over two days to make their case.

  • In a continuation of their strategy to play on the emotions of their viewers, the managers will use the new Capitol footage to offer “a devastating case against President Trump,” according to senior aides on the impeachment managers’ team.
  • They have yet to decide whether they will call for witness testimony.
  • The Democrats are heading into their prosecution on a high note after a successful first day, which was capped by an emotional performance by lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin. “We feel bit vindicated this morning,” one aide said.
  • The managers don't expect to use all of their allotted time.

The bottom line: Tuesday's 56-44 vote on the constitutionality of impeaching a former president — in which only six Republicans joined all Democrats — made clear that Trump will almost certainly be acquitted.

  • The managers recognize that, but still see value in laying out their arguments before the American people.

Kadia Goba
Updated Feb 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers, Trump legal team trade briefs ahead of trial

Former President Trump on Jan. 6. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump's legal team filed a brief on Monday condemning his impeachment as “political theater," as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell closed in on an agreement setting the parameters for the historic trial kicking off Tuesday.

The state of play: Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial on Tuesday, which the Senate will then vote on at a simple majority threshold.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Feb 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment 2.0: A tale of the tapes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense team both plan to rely heavily on video during the former president's trial this week, and will try to use the opposing party's words against them, sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump's team, which will consist of four lawyers present on the Senate floor, is expected to make the First Amendment a focal point of their defense. Meanwhile, the House Democratic managers plan to show a series of videos designed to shock the Senate chamber and play on members' emotions.

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2nd impeachment trial recap, day 1: Senate votes trial is constitutional

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The bottom line: After four hours of arguments by each side, the Senate affirmed by a vote of 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president.

