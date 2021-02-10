House impeachment managers will begin presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The big picture: The proceedings are on track to make this the fastest presidential impeachment trial in history.

What to watch: Starting at noon today, Democrats will get 16 hours over two days to make their case.

In a continuation of their strategy to play on the emotions of their viewers, the managers will use the new Capitol footage to offer “a devastating case against President Trump,” according to senior aides on the impeachment managers’ team.

They have yet to decide whether they will call for witness testimony.

The Democrats are heading into their prosecution on a high note after a successful first day, which was capped by an emotional performance by lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin. “We feel bit vindicated this morning,” one aide said.

The managers don't expect to use all of their allotted time.

The bottom line: Tuesday's 56-44 vote on the constitutionality of impeaching a former president — in which only six Republicans joined all Democrats — made clear that Trump will almost certainly be acquitted.

The managers recognize that, but still see value in laying out their arguments before the American people.

