Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Impeachment managers show graphic video of Capitol riot violence at start of trial

Impeachment managers played a 13-minute video of the riotous events that unfolded on Jan. 6.

Details: The video captures scenes of a Trump-flag-carrying mob wrestling with armored Capitol police officers. The video also showed scenes of the insurgents forcibly entering the Capitol juxtaposed with the Senate calling for recess as they are warned that "protesters are in the building."

  • The video showed the crowd screaming "let's take the Capitol" and "fight for Trump" as the president spoke at a rally, then thousands approached the Capitol with many ultimately breaching and getting inside as Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College
  • One crowd participant yelled, "We are going to the Capitol where our problems are. It's that direction."

Why it matters: Though the outcome of the trial is likely to end in acquittal, the vivid and disturbing images played were meant to show the horrors of that day to the silent Senate jurors and to the American public.

  • All members watched the video on monitors on each side of the chamber.
  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) saw his own desk rifled through on the screen. The screams of a Capitol police officer being crushed in a door echoed through the chamber, and the sequence of clips turned into a narrative of the day.

The bottom line: Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told the senators that former President Trump was being impeached for the things depicted in the video. "You asked what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution? That's a high crime and misdemeanor. If that's not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing," Raskin said.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment 2.0: A tale of the tapes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense team both plan to rely heavily on video during the former president's trial this week, and will try to use the opposing party's words against them, sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump's team, which will consist of four lawyers present on the Senate floor, is expected to make the First Amendment a focal point of their defense. Meanwhile, the House Democratic managers plan to show a series of videos designed to shock the Senate chamber and play on members' emotions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
Updated Feb 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers, Trump legal team trade briefs ahead of trial

Former President Trump on Jan. 6. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump's legal team filed a brief on Monday condemning his impeachment as “political theater," as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell closed in on an agreement setting the parameters for the historic trial kicking off Tuesday.

The state of play: Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial on Tuesday, which the Senate will then vote on at a simple majority threshold.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The latest: Trump lawyer David Schoen gave the counter argument to the Democrats' opening speech, charging that because Trump is now a private citizen and cannot be removed from office, the trial is unconstitutional. He said the former president is being deprived of due process, especially because the presiding officer — Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) — is also a juror.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow