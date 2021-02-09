Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Impeachment managers played a 13-minute video of the riotous events that unfolded on Jan. 6.
Details: The video captures scenes of a Trump-flag-carrying mob wrestling with armored Capitol police officers. The video also showed scenes of the insurgents forcibly entering the Capitol juxtaposed with the Senate calling for recess as they are warned that "protesters are in the building."
- The video showed the crowd screaming "let's take the Capitol" and "fight for Trump" as the president spoke at a rally, then thousands approached the Capitol with many ultimately breaching and getting inside as Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College
- One crowd participant yelled, "We are going to the Capitol where our problems are. It's that direction."
Why it matters: Though the outcome of the trial is likely to end in acquittal, the vivid and disturbing images played were meant to show the horrors of that day to the silent Senate jurors and to the American public.
- All members watched the video on monitors on each side of the chamber.
- Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) saw his own desk rifled through on the screen. The screams of a Capitol police officer being crushed in a door echoed through the chamber, and the sequence of clips turned into a narrative of the day.
The bottom line: Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told the senators that former President Trump was being impeached for the things depicted in the video. "You asked what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution? That's a high crime and misdemeanor. If that's not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing," Raskin said.