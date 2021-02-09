Live updates: Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The latest: Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) cited some of "the nation's most prominent conservative legal scholars," including former 10th Circuit Judge Michael McConnell, Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calebresi, Washington lawyer Charles Cooper and hundreds of others who have said it is constitutional to impeach and try an official after they've left office.

"As a matter of history and original understanding, there is no merit to President Trump's claim that he can incite an insurrection and then insist weeks later that the Senate lacks power to even hear evidence at a trial, to even hold a trial. The true rule was stated by former President John Quincy Adams, when he categorically declared, 'I hold myself, so long as I have the breath of life in my body, amenable to impeachment by the House for everything I did during the time I held any public office.'"

— Rep. Jamie Raskin

Highlights:

The Senate updated its organizing resolution to have the chamber convene every day until a verdict is rendered, after Trump lawyer David Schoen withdrew a request to break for the Jewish Sabbath.

11 Republican senators voted against the resolution — Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), Mike Lee (Utah), Roger Marshall (Ka.), Rand Paul (Ky.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.).

Raskin played a video montage of Trump speaking at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, followed by footage of the violent mobs ransacking the Capitol. Some of the rioters were heard chanting, ""We are listening to Trump, your boss!"

The big picture: Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, absent any late and groundbreaking evidence against him. Instead, both sides will be playing to a jury outside the Capitol — the court of public opinion.

Both Democrats and Republicans want to wrap the trial up quickly. Republicans don't want to spend any more time focusing on Donald Trump, and Democrats are eager to reframe the narrative around Biden's agenda and move forward with confirming his nominees.

As required by Senate rules, the trial will become the chamber's main focus over the next few days. All other activity will be forced to take a back seat.

On the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue, Biden is continuing to distance himself from the trial. Today he will meet with business leaders about his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.

What to watch: The Senate will be given four hours on Tuesday to debate whether the trial is constitutional. The chamber will then vote via simple majority to proceed.

On Wednesday, House impeachment managers will begin making their case that Trump instigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump’s defense team, which consists of David Schoen, Bruce Castor, Michael van der Veen and Julieanne Bateman, will follow with their own presentation.

Both sides get 16 hours — over two days — to make their respective case. Neither is expected to use all of their allotted time.

