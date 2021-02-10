New Capitol siege footage shows officer Eugene Goodman saving Romney from mob

New footage of the Capitol siege released by House impeachment managers on Wednesday showed U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to safety.

Why it matters: Previously unreleased footage shown during former President Trump's second impeachment trial underscores the violence and heroics on display as the Capitol was breached by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

Romney is one of the few Senate Republicans who did not vote to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and publicly denounced the effort.

Goodman has been widely praised for leading the mob away from members of Congress.

What they're saying: Romney told pool reporters during a trial break Wednesday evening that violence against police "tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes."