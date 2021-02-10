Sign up for our daily briefing

New Capitol siege footage shows officer Eugene Goodman saving Romney from mob

New footage of the Capitol siege released by House impeachment managers on Wednesday showed U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to safety.

Why it matters: Previously unreleased footage shown during former President Trump's second impeachment trial underscores the violence and heroics on display as the Capitol was breached by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • Romney is one of the few Senate Republicans who did not vote to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and publicly denounced the effort.
  • Goodman has been widely praised for leading the mob away from members of Congress.

What they're saying: Romney told pool reporters during a trial break Wednesday evening that violence against police "tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes."

  • When asked if the senator knew how close he was to the rioters on Jan. 6, he said he "did not," and added that he looks forward to thanking Goodman, after learning the officer had directed him to turn around to avoid the mob.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneUrsula PeranoZachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: House impeachment managers lay out roadmap of Trump's "incitement"

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The latest: The trial is on a break after House managers aired security tapes and body cam footage, some brand new, of the invasion as security at the Capitol was overwhelmed. They showed chilling footage of rioters confronting U.S. Capitol Police, bashing through windows, storming the halls, and attacking police.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneZachary BasuKadia Goba
Updated Feb 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2nd impeachment trial recap, day 1: Senate votes trial is constitutional

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The bottom line: After four hours of arguments by each side, the Senate affirmed by a vote of 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
Feb 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers show graphic video of Capitol riot violence at start of trial

Impeachment managers played a 13-minute video of the riotous events that unfolded on Jan. 6.

Details: The video captures scenes of a Trump-flag-carrying mob wrestling with armored Capitol police officers. The video also showed scenes of the insurgents forcibly entering the Capitol juxtaposed with the Senate calling for recess as they are warned that "protesters are in the building."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow